Headingley RCMP searching for missing girl last seen at Winnipeg school on Wednesday
Manitoba

RCMP are looking for Victoria Harlow, who was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 at Westwood Collegiate. (Submitted by RCMP)

Victoria Harlow, 15, is described as 5'5" and 181 pounds, with brown eyes and short hair dyed red. She was last seen wearing dark coloured leggings, and a dark green jacket.

She was last seen around 3:30 p.m. at Westwood Collegiate on Rouge Road in Winnipeg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Headingley RCMP at 204-831-5929, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or at the Crime Stoppers website.

Victoria Harlow, 15, is described as 5'5" and 181 pounds, with brown eyes and short hair which is now dyed red. She was last seen wearing dark coloured leggings, and a dark green jacket. (Submitted by RCMP)
