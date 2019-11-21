Headingley RCMP searching for missing girl last seen at Winnipeg school on Wednesday

Headingley RCMP are looking for a teenage girl who was last seen Wednesday afternoon at a high school in Winnipeg.

Victoria Harlow, 15, is described as 5'5" and 181 pounds, with brown eyes and short hair dyed red. She was last seen wearing dark coloured leggings, and a dark green jacket.

She was last seen around 3:30 p.m. at Westwood Collegiate on Rouge Road in Winnipeg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Headingley RCMP at 204-831-5929, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or at the Crime Stoppers website.