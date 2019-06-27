Officers swarm Headingley gas bar, arrest suspect after vehicles stolen — including police cruiser
Winnipeg police face backlog of 300 calls after sending large number of officers to 'significant incident'
A Winnipeg police cruiser was stolen in the middle of a chase that ended at the gas station in Headingley Thursday morning.
Police swarmed the Flying J gas bar after an hours-long search for a vehicle that was reported stolen.
What police described as a "significant event" began at about 2:30 a.m. when officers encountered a stolen vehicle, police said.
A number of police cruisers and the police Air1 helicopter tracked it to the Flying J, where the incident escalated, police said.
"While securing the safety of several civilians, a Winnipeg police marked cruiser car was stolen," Const. Rob Carver said in statement.
RCMP and Winnipeg police arrested a suspect near the TransCanada Highway and Highway 26.
A number of damaged vehicles were towed from the scene.
The large amount of police resources committed to the incident resulted in a backlog of more than 300 calls for service, Carver said.
He is expected to provide more details at noon.
