Headingley Correctional Centre inmate dies in custody

An inmate at Headingley Correctional Centre has died in custody, the province of Manitoba announced on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old man died on Jan. 29 at the provincial jail, just west of Winnipeg, and his family has been notified, the province said. The announcement made no mention of how the man died.

The province said it will not release the name of the man or any other information about him for privacy reasons.

The death has been reported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, as required by law.

This is the first death at a provincial correctional institution in 2019, the province said in a news release.