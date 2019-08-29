Headingley Correctional Centre inmate dies in custody

An inmate at the Headingley Correctional Centre died in custody Tuesday, Manitoba Justice says.

The 48-year-old man died in hospital but was an inmate at the provincial jail, just west of Winnipeg, the ministry said in a Thursday news release.

His family has been notified, the province said.

For privacy reasons, Manitoba Justice is not providing any information about the man.

The announcement did not indicate how he died.

His death has been reported to the chief medical examiner's office, as required by law, the ministry said.