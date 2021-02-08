Headingley inmate suffers life-threatening injuries after incident with corrections officers: RCMP

An inmate at Headingley Correctional Centre was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an incident involving corrections officers Sunday evening, RCMP say.

Headingley RCMP were called about the incident just before 7 p.m. and were told the 45-year-old inmate was unresponsive.

RCMP Major Crime Services is now investigating along with the RCMP's forensic identification unit and Headingley RCMP.

Police say the nature of the incident is not yet clear, and that more information will be provided when it becomes available.

The province and RCMP would not give more details when asked if corrections officers were responsible.