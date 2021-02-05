Headingley correctional officer accused of sexually assaulting coworker while on duty arrested: RCMP

A correctional officer working at the jail in Headingley, Man., was arrested earlier this week in relation to accusations he sexually assaulted a coworker while on duty last summer, RCMP say.

On Wednesday, Mounties arrested a correctional officer, a 40-year-old man, employed at Headingley Correctional Centre on a charge of sexual assault.

The charge is in relation to a report police received on Aug. 13, 2020, that a sexual assault had occurred against a coworker at the jail while the correctional officer in question was on duty some time last July, police say.

The correctional officer is no longer employed at Headingley Correctional Centre, police say.

The man has since been released from custody and will appear in court some time in April, police say.

Headingley Correctional Centre is a provincially operated correctional facility, with minimum, medium and maximum security units.

