Headingley inmate, 82, dies in custody

An 82-year-old man serving time at Headingley Correctional Centre has died.

In a release, the province said the man was taken to hospital on Thursday, where he died. No cause of death was provided.

All deaths in custody must be reported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner for investigation.

In August, an altercation at Stony Mountain Institution — a federal correctional facility — led to the death of one inmate.

