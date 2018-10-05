Skip to Main Content
Headingley inmate, 82, dies in custody

Headingley inmate, 82, dies in custody

An 82-year-old man serving time at Headingley Correctional Centre died on Thursday.
CBC News ·
An 82-year-old inmate at Headingley Correctional Centre died Oct. 4. (CBC)

An 82-year-old man serving time at Headingley Correctional Centre has died. 

In a release, the province said the man was taken to hospital on Thursday, where he died. No cause of death was provided. 

All deaths in custody must be reported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner for investigation. 

In August, an altercation at Stony Mountain Institution — a federal correctional facility — led to the death of one inmate.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us