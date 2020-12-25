Massive fire on property of Headingley business

Multiple fire trucks are on the scene of a massive Christmas Eve fire on the property of a modular homes business in Headingley, just outside of Winnipeg.

The fire appears to be confined to the property of Best Buy Homes, which is located on Portage Avenue.

Storage units at the back of the property could be seen smoking at around 6 p.m., with flames shooting into the sky.

CBC News has reached out to RCMP for more information.

There's no word if there are any injuries associated with this fire.

Smoke pours from the fire on the property of Best Buy Homes. It looks as though the flames are stemming from at least one storage unit on the property. (Travis Golby/CBC)

This fire comes after two deadly blazes that occurred overnight in southern Manitoba, killing four people — an elderly couple in Morden and a couple in Sanford.

More from CBC Manitoba: