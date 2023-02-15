Woman, teen boy killed in head-on crash near Neepawa, Man.

A 45-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy are dead after their vehicle crashed head-on with an SUV in western Manitoba.

An RCMP officer happened across the crash scene, on Highway 16 about kilometres east of Neepawa, just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a westbound vehicle with the woman and teen crossed the centre line and collided with an eastbound SUV. The woman and teen were pronounced dead on the scene.

The SUV's driver, an 81-year-old man, and a female passenger, 75, were rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

