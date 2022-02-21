2 men killed in head-on crash on Yellowhead Highway in Manitoba

Two men are dead after a pickup truck they were in crashed head-first into a semi-trailer on the Yellowhead Highway in western Manitoba.

A 45-year-old man from Tofield, Alta. and a 60-year-old man from Elora, Ont., were pronounced dead at the scene of the Friday crash, according to an RCMP news release.

Their pickup truck was heading west on Highway 16 when it crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with the eastbound semi around 10:30 a.m. near the community of Newdale.

Both vehicles caught fire and were fully engulfed in flames when the fire department arrived, according to RCMP.

The 53-year-old man driving the semi, from Melfort, Sask., received minor injuries and was treated on scene.

Blizzard conditions are believed to be a factor in the crash, RCMP said.

Newdale is about 65 kilometres northwest of Brandon.

More news from CBC Manitoba: