Head-on crash leaves 1 dead on highway south of Riding Mountain National Park

A 53-year-old man is dead after two vehicles collided head-on Monday morning in western Manitoba.

RCMP were called around 7 a.m. to Highway 10, about six kilometres south of the town of Erickson, which is just south of Riding Mountain National Park.

The 53-year-old, who was in a northbound vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 45-year-old in a southbound vehicle was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Both men were the only occupants of their vehicles, police said.

Both are from the town of Onanole, which sits just outside the national park.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

