Woman, 35, dead after head-on crash with semi-trailer truck in western Manitoba

A 35-year-old woman died after the SUV she was driving collided head-on with a semi-trailer truck near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border on the weekend, RCMP say.

The 74-year-old man who was driving the semi was not physically injured.

Police were called just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday to the crash on Highway 257, near the community of Kola, Man.

The westbound SUV crossed over the centre line and into the path of the eastbound semi, police said in a news release.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate the crash.

