Overnight head-on collision kills man, 51, near Dauphin River First Nation: Manitoba RCMP

A 51-year-old man from Dauphin River First Nation is dead after a head-on collision involving two vehicles early Wednesday morning, according to RCMP.

Gypsumville RCMP responded to a report of a head-on collision on Highway 513 near Dauphin River First Nation, a community 250 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a media release.

Two men were still in the front seats of the first vehicle, while a woman in the back seat was able to get out, according to the statement. The driver was taken out of the vehicle, but the front passenger was pinned.

A man and woman in the front of the second vehicle were pinned and a man in the back seat was able to escape, the release said.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 51-year-old man from Dauphin River First Nation, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, RCMP said. Everyone else was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, RCMP said. The investigation is ongoing.

