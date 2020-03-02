Heavy snowfall threatening travel conditions along central Manitoba-Ontario border

Travellers in Manitoba should watch out for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

A snowfall warning is in effect for two central regions nearby the Manitoba-Ontario border, including the communities of:

Poplar River.

Island Lake.

Red Sucker Lake.

Oxford House and Gods Lake.

Environment Canada is advising people in the area to prepare for risky travel conditions due to a low pressure system tracking eastward into northwestern Ontario on Sunday.

A total of 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall.

Visibility may be reduced at times due to heavy snow.

The system will gradually move out of the region later Sunday night.

Highway 1 closure

The southern portion of the province is also experiencing troubling winter weather.

Billowing wind from the northwest 50 km/h gusting 70 km/h has made for blowing snow around Brandon, Winnipeg and surrounding areas.

A section of Highway 1 is now closed between Carberry and Griswold due to poor winter driving conditions, according to the province's online road map.

The Trans Canada Highway between Highway 5 and 21 has been temporarily shut down to traffic.

Westbound lanes of the Highway 1 Bypass at Portage la Prairie are also closed. Eastbound lanes remain open.

Closure gates and message signs may not be present, Manitoba 511 warns.

