2 taken to hospital after hazardous material spill at Winnipeg industrial building: WFPS

Two people were taken to hospital after they were injured by a hazardous spill at a Winnipeg industrial building on Wednesday morning, the city says.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to the spill shortly before 11 a.m. at an industrial building on Scurfield Boulevard in the southwest end of the city, according to a Wednesday release.

A WFPS HazMat crew went into the building to make sure it was safe for people to enter, the release says. Two people were injured by the spill and taken to hospital in stable condition.

Workplace Safety and Health will investigate the spill, according to the city.

The city did not specify which materials were involved in the incident.

