RCMP rescue stranded canoeists on northern Manitoba river

The RCMP say two experienced canoeists had to be rescued after they got stranded on the Hayes River in northern Manitoba.

Police say the International Emergency Response Co-ordination Centre reported last Friday that it had received a GPS distress signal from the pair about 115 kilometres northeast of Oxford House.

It said the 60-year-old woman and 63-year-old man reported their canoe had been badly damaged and was unusable after attempting to cross a section of rapids on the river.

The Mounties say a float plane was dispatched late in the afternoon the next day and the pair was rescued — "a bit wet but unharmed."

