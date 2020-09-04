3rd woman arrested in connection with beating, stabbing of Black man in Brandon, police say

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with assault and public incitement of hatred in connection with an attack on a Black man in downtown Brandon, Man., earlier this week.

Officers recognized the woman, who was a suspect in the case, near the Kristopher Campbell Memorial Skate Plaza where the assault happened and arrested her on Saturday at 8:10 p.m., the Brandon Police Service said in a news release Sunday.

Police have also gotten arrest warrants for two other people — a 36-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman — who face the same charges, the release said.

On Friday, police said a group of five people yelled racial slurs at Kevin Taylor, 44, before he was stabbed five times on Thursday evening.

Two women, ages 20 and 23, were arrested shortly after that and charged with several offences, including public incitement of hatred. Police said at the time they were still looking for three others involved in the attack.

It was the first time the incitement of hatred charge had been used in the southwestern Manitoba city, police said.

The 21-year-old woman is in custody and will appear before a judge on Sunday, the release said. Police are still investigating the stabbing.

