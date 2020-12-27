Police arrest 5th person months after beating, stabbing of Black man at Brandon skate park

Police in Brandon have arrested the last person wanted in connection with the beating and stabbing of a Black man that occurred at a downtown skate park at the beginning of September.

On Boxing Day at about 11:30 p.m., police found and arrested a wanted 36-year-old man, Brandon police said in a news release on Sunday.

Police allege the man was one of five people who yelled racial slurs at Kevin Taylor, 44, before he was stabbed five times near the Kristopher Campbell Memorial Skate Plaza in early September.

Three women, age 20, 21 and 23, were arrested shortly after the attack and charged with several offences, including public incitement of hatred.

On Sept. 7, police arrested a woman, 60, on charges of assault and public incitement of hatred after police received an anonymous tip that she was in a business.

Two of the four women have been released on bail.

The suspect arrested on Boxing Day was to appear in court Sunday on charges of assault and public incitement of hatred, police said.