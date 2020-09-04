Women face incitement of hatred charges after Black man attacked in Brandon

Two women face what police believe are the first charges of public incitement of hatred in Brandon, Man.

Officers were called to a downtown skate park — the Kristopher Campbell Memorial Skate Plaza at Ninth Street and Princess Avenue — around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, where a group of five people was allegedly yelling racial slurs at a Black man.

The man tried to leave to avoid a confrontation, but the group blocked him and then attacked him, police said.

It started as a physical fight and ended with the man being stabbed five times, Staff Sgt. Brian Partridge said.

The man is in hospital, believed to be in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.

Two women from the group are in police custody and expected to be charged with assault and public incitement of hatred, Partridge said.

Police are looking for the three other people from the group, two females and a male. Partridge said one is an adult but he is unsure whether the other two are adults or youths.

The police service's major crimes unit is investigating.

