More images emerge of suspect tied to hateful graffiti on Winnipeg businesses this summer

Police are releasing more photos of a suspect linked to a series of acts of vandalism involving hate symbols spray-painted on Winnipeg businesses this summer.

Numerous business owners in the area of Pembina Highway, between McGillivray Boulevard and Killarney Avenue, arrived at work on July 21 to find the outside of their shops covered in hateful graffiti, including swastikas. A church was also vandalized.

Investigators released images of a suspect on July 29. Police released new photos again on Monday after receiving more reports from businesses following the original incidents.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.