Harvesting Hope donations top $26K so far
Donations will be accepted all weekend, until Sunday evening
It's that time of year again, when stories and songs and good will come together to raise money and support for Winnipeggers and the province's largest food bank.
Join us for musical performances by local artists, hear inspiring stories, and donate to Harvesting Hope, CBC's annual event for Winnipeg Harvest.
The radiothon runs throughout Friday but donations will be accepted all weekend, until Sunday evening. All proceeds go to the food bank.
Total raised as of 11:30 a.m.: $26,930
You can donate money via phone by:
- Calling 204-982-3582 until 8 p.m. Friday.
- Texting FeedHope to 45678 (minumum $20 donation).
- Online until the evening of Dec. 8.
If you'd rather donate in kind, you can drop off food items at Winnipeg Harvest at 1085 Winnipeg Ave., the North Y Youth Centre, or in any designated bin at city grocery stores.
Food bank facts
More than 41 per cent of food bank users in Manitoba are children.
That's the second-highest rate across the country, Winnipeg Harvest officials say, and they provide assistance to more than 64,000 people annually, totalling more than 11 million pounds of food.
Since 2008, there has been a 58 per cent increase in food bank use — the highest among all provinces.
This year, Winnipeg Harvest's top five most-needed items are:
- Canned protein – tuna, chicken, beans, stew.
- Canned fruit.
- Canned vegetables.
- Peanut butter.
- Whole grain pasta.
