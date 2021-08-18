Harvest Manitoba CEO Keren Taylor-Hughes stepping down
Taylor-Hughes took over after longtime CEO David Northcott retired in 2017
Harvest Manitoba is searching for a new chief executive officer.
CEO Keren Taylor-Hughes is stepping down, board chair Marilyn McLaren said in an email Wednesday.
Her last day at the food bank will be Aug. 27. At her request, there will be no public event to mark her departure, the email said.
Instead, the board will send out a public email invitation to write a note in a digital memory book it is compiling for her. A printed version will be presented to her, the email said.
Taylor-Hughes took over after longtime CEO David Northcott retired in June 2017.
Before that she led a variety of organizations in Manitoba and worked at Manitoba Child and Family Services for 12 years.
Harvest Manitoba is working with business advisory firm MNP to select a new CEO from a pool of applicants, and the organization expects to make an announcement in the near term, McLaren's email said.
The province's largest food bank was named Winnipeg Harvest until recently, when it amalgamated with the Manitoba Association of Food Banks.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?