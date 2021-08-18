Harvest Manitoba CEO Keren Taylor-Hughes stepping down

Harvest Manitoba is searching for a new chief executive officer.

CEO Keren Taylor-Hughes is stepping down, board chair Marilyn McLaren said in an email Wednesday.

Her last day at the food bank will be Aug. 27. At her request, there will be no public event to mark her departure, the email said.

Instead, the board will send out a public email invitation to write a note in a digital memory book it is compiling for her. A printed version will be presented to her, the email said.

Taylor-Hughes took over after longtime CEO David Northcott retired in June 2017.

Before that she led a variety of organizations in Manitoba and worked at Manitoba Child and Family Services for 12 years.

Harvest Manitoba is working with business advisory firm MNP to select a new CEO from a pool of applicants, and the organization expects to make an announcement in the near term, McLaren's email said.

The province's largest food bank was named Winnipeg Harvest until recently, when it amalgamated with the Manitoba Association of Food Banks.