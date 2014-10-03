Colleagues remember former Winnipeg city councillor Harry Lazarenko as 'feisty' advocate for North End

Former colleagues are remembering longtime Winnipeg city councillor Harry Larazenko as a determined politician who was passionate about open government and who was a well of institutional knowledge — in addition to being a fiery, nice guy.

Lazarenko, 84, died Thursday. He had existing health issues, including a recent cancer diagnosis.

He served the Mynarski ward from 1974 to 1977 and from 1983 to 2010, retiring from politics after suffering an aneurysm.

"He was a fighter. He was a man of the people," said St. Boniface MP Dan Vandal, who previously was the St. Boniface city councillor, starting in 1995.

He said Lazarenko, who took him under his wing, was committed to social justice and fought for working people.

"Harry was feisty when there was something he wasn't on board with. He was not shy," he said.

"He could get up and rattle off 20-, 30-minute speeches, really, about anything. Sometimes you were a little unclear what the original topic was, but that was Harry."

Council unanimously agreed to rename the Redwood Bridge in the North End as Harry Lazarenko Bridge in 2014, thanks to a motion put forward by current Mynarski councillor Ross Eadie, a family friend of Lazarenko.

Glen Murray, who was Winnipeg's mayor from 1998 to 2004, said Lazarenko made energetic efforts to bring representation from the North End into City Hall.

"He was known as the mayor of the North End for a good reason, because he really was someone who had given voice and priority to that part of the community that, I think, many people felt was often overlooked," Murray said.

"I am sad in so many ways, because Harry was one of the most authentically original Winnipeg voices of a generation."

WATCH | Redwood Bridge renamed for Harry Lazarenko in October 2014:

Redwood bridge renamed for Harry Lazarenko

Before becoming mayor, Murray served alongside Lazarenko as a city councillor from 1989 to 1998.

While they didn't always see eye to eye, Murray said there was no denying Lazarenko was a trail-blazer in bringing historically overlooked early chapters of city history into the mainstream.

"He's a nice guy. I'm going to miss him."

Flags at city hall have been lowered to half-mast until the date of his memorial, the City of Winnipeg said in a statement to CBC News on Friday.