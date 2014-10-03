Former longtime Winnipeg city councillor Harry Lazarenko dies

A former longtime Winnipeg city councillor who served the same ward across four decades has died.

Harry Lazarenko, who was in his 80s, died Thursday, according to family friend Coun. Ross Eadie.

Lazarenko had health issues including a recent cancer diagnosis and had been weak, Eadie said.

Lazarenko represented the Mynarski ward on council from 1974 to 1977 and from 1983 to 2010.

He retired from city politics after suffering an aneurysm.

Eadie said his relationship with Lazarenko dated back to the 1990s, and he ran for office to represent the Mynarski ward after Lazarenko retired in 2010.

He was a committed public servant who fought tirelessly for the issues people in his ward cared about, Eadie said.

"I think people should remember Harry for his commitment to public service and serving the people of the North End in the best way that he thought it should have been done," Eadie said.

"He spent a lot of time. You could call that guy anytime if you were in the ward or whatever and he'd try to help you out."

It was Eadie who put forward a motion in June 2014 that saw city council unanimously agree to rename the Redwood Bridge in Lazarenko's name.

"I'm going to be cherishing this bridge," Lazarenko said at the renaming ceremony.

"But I'm not going to say it's my bridge. It's our bridge," he told the gathered crowd of family, city politicians and well-wishers.

"Harry had guts. Harry had courage. Harry had courage and he loved our city," former Transcona councillor Russ Wyatt posted on Facebook.