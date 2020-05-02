Winnipeg man frustrated as family stuck in India, waiting for repatriation flight

A Winnipeg man whose family is stuck in India says he feels hopeless as he tries to get them home.

Harpreet Jawanda's wife, along with his 11- and 18-year-old daughters, travelled to India at the end of February to visit family — weeks before the federal government issued a travel advisory warning against non-essential travel.

However, borders were closed and international halted before they could make it home.

They're now on a wait list for a repatriation flight, Jawanda said.

