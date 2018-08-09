Province promises action after 70% of harassment complaints go unreported

With 17 per cent of provincial government employees saying they have experienced sexual harassment at work, the government has pledged to accept recommendations from two new reports on how to reduce harassment and bullying in the workplace.

The reports, released Thursday, propose in-person instead of online training, and separate training for staff designated to hear complaints. Training on the issue should be updated and ongoing, they suggest. One report was by law firm MLT Aikins, the other from the Manitoba Status of Women Secretariat, for both an external and internal perspective on the issue.

Eight-two per cent of those who say they were harassed were female. Complaints include leering, invading personal space, touching and pinching. The majority (70 per cent) said they did not formally report the harassment for fear of reprisals and negative impacts on careers.

They need not fear there will be reprisals. - Premier Brian Pallister

The PC government says it accepts all of the recommendations made in the reports.

Premier Brian Pallister says the issue "have not been paid attention to for a long time," and says his government is paying attention.

Pallister stressed it is critical for staff to feel comfortable in coming forward with complaints.

We are going to listen, act upon it, and there will be no reprisals. - Status of Women Minister Rochelle Squires

"They need not fear there will be reprisals," Pallister told reporters.

Rochelle Squires, the minister responsible for the status of women, echoed Pallister's comments on receiving complaints.

"We are going to listen, act upon it, and there will be no reprisals," Squires said.

The government has implemented a "no wrong door" policy in accepting complaints about harassment.

Follows allegations among provincial staff, NDP

The Progressive Conservative government has taken a number of steps to combat sexual harassment and bullying in the civil service over the past several months, including commissioning the reports released Thursday.

A report released in June listed 20 allegations of sexual harassment and hundreds of accusations of other misconduct among provincial staff.

The Speaker of the Legislature, Myrna Dreidger, has also started a review of current practices for dealing with issues of harassment among politicians and political staff.

Provincial politics were shaken by allegations made last year against former NDP cabinet minister Stan Struthers.​​

Struthers issued an apology after several women, including a former cabinet colleague, came forward to CBC News with allegations of unwanted touching — behaviour they say went on for years despite complaints to NDP brass.

In response, the NDP released its own internal review in May, which outlined an "over-sexualized, sexist and misogynist" culture, in the party.