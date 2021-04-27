Got the pandemic blahs? Here's how 28 Canadians found their bliss
Find your own antidote to ennui with these 17 inspiring stories
A sidewalk dance party for one; the voices of friends and family; a make-believe island; and a dog named Dexter.
These are some of the happy places — real and imaginary — that Canadians have embraced as we head into a very challenging second year of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Finding joy and creating happiness was at the heart of series of personal stories, art projects and short films produced in collaboration with CBC's Creator Network, which works with independent producers to tell their stories.
In December 2020, CBC Manitoba and CBC East Coast called on Canadians to show us their happy place. There were no rules — we wanted their imaginations guide them. A happy place could be a person, place or thing, and something in the past, present or future.
Seventeen projects — including audio essays, short films, a comic, illustrations, photos and personal essays — were produced by 28 storytellers in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Nova Scotia, and released over the past several months.
The final project, a short video that celebrates the Canadian landscape through dance, poetry and film, was co-produced by artists in Manitoba and Nova Scotia. You can see that by following this link:
Check out all the other projects below.
VIDEO: Crocheting salves the wounds and worries of pandemic
VIDEO: 'If you doubt yourself, you fall': A climber finds freedom in the fear
AUDIO ESSAY: Speak to me! How familiar voices bring one writer joy in uncertain times
COMIC: Your cart has 50 items: Online shopping a pandemic pancea — or is it?
PERSONAL ESSAY: 'Alive. That's the feeling the ocean gives you': A surfer's reflection
STORY: He followed a dog named Dexter from Toronto to Nova Scotia and found his happy place
VIDEO: Parks, playgrounds and sidewalks — Winnipeg dancer gets her outdoor groove on
VIDEO: Steaming away the stress: Garage-sauna is a Nova Scotia photographer's happy place
VIDEO This artist's happy place is an island of memories and make-believe
VIDEO: Let's dance! Animated friends connect in virtual dance party
AUDIO ESSAY: Happiness chased is never captured
PHOTO ESSAY: Create your own pandemic happy place with these tips from artist and filmmaker
AUDIO ESSAY: Memories of an old loft apartment return writer to happy place
ILLUSTRATED ESSAY: Artist finds joy in embracing their identity
STORY: One sign and its message for his mom transformed a man's life
ESSAY: Inspired by her daughter, this Antigonish writer left her desk for the CrossFit gym