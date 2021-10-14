3-vehicle crash in Hanover leaves 1 dead, multiple injured

A driver has been arrested followins a three-vehicle crash that left one person dead and several injured in the rural municipality of Hanover on Wednesday.

Steinbach RCMP responded to reports of the collision at about 3:15 p.m. in the area of Highway 303, also known as Ridge Road, and Road 31 East. Emergency crews on scene were already treating multiple people for injuries and in the process of taking them to hospital.

Investigators believe a car travelling northbound on Road 31 E entered the intersection without stopping at a stop sign, in the process striking a westbound minivan on Highway 303. That sent the minivan into oncoming traffic, where it then hit an eastbound SUV on Highway 303. The SUV and minivan ended up in the southbound ditch, according to RCMP.

Everyone in the minivan — a 64-year-old driver and six children ages eight to 12, all from Hanover — were transported to hospital in Winnipeg with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 59-year-old SUV driver was sent to hospital in Winnipeg with critical injuries. Meanwhile, the 85-year-old man in the passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP say.

The 69-year-old woman from Lorette who was driving the car that failed to stop was uninjured. RCMP said she was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily RCMP.

She was released from police custody while she awaits a court date.

RCMP continue to investigate.

