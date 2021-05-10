Skip to Main Content
Man arrested after shooting at home in southeast Manitoba

RCMP were called last Wednesday after police said a 31-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound outside the hospital in Steinbach. 

The 28-year-old suspect faces numerous charges. (Shane Magee/CBC)

A 28-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting southeast of Winnipeg.

RCMP were called last Wednesday after police said a 31-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound outside the hospital in Steinbach. 

He was taken to hospital in Winnipeg with non-life threatening injuries. 

Police said the investigation lead officers to a home in the rural municipality of Hanover, near Pansy, Man. 

The 28-year-old suspect was arrested at a home in the rural municipality of Emerson-Franklin on Friday, police said.

He has been charged with numerous firearm-related offences.

He remains in custody, police said. 

now