Man arrested after shooting at home in southeast Manitoba
RCMP were called last Wednesday after police said a 31-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound outside the hospital in Steinbach.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting southeast of Winnipeg.
He was taken to hospital in Winnipeg with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the investigation lead officers to a home in the rural municipality of Hanover, near Pansy, Man.
The 28-year-old suspect was arrested at a home in the rural municipality of Emerson-Franklin on Friday, police said.
He has been charged with numerous firearm-related offences.
He remains in custody, police said.
