RM of Hanover man charged with manufacturing restricted handguns with 3D printer

Making your own gun with a 3D printer is not a hobby, it's a crime, as a man from the Rural Municipality of Hanover has discovered.

On Friday, the Canada Border Services Agency announced details of an investigation stemming from a suspicious package destined for southeastern Manitoba that was intercepted on Sept. 28, 2021, in Mississauga, Ont., according to a news release Friday.

Upon closer examination of the package, the CBSA found that the package contained undeclared firearm components, including metal parts and inserts most commonly used to reinforce the plastic frame of a 3D-printed handgun.

After further investigation, the CBSA and the RCMP jointly executed a search warrant at a residence in the Rural Municipality of Hanover on Dec. 16. A 34-year-old man who did not have a valid licence to produce or possess firearms was arrested, the release said.

Officers seized two restricted 3D-printed handguns, three non-restricted firearms, a 3D printer with filament and ammunition.

"The CBSA works closely with the RCMP and other partners to stop prohibited and undeclared firearms and firearms parts from entering Canada, and will arrest and charge those responsible for such activities," said Jeryn Peters, director of the CBSA intelligence and enforcement operations division of Manitoba.

The accused is charged with two counts of manufacturing a restricted firearm, three counts of possessing a firearm without a licence, two counts of failure to follow firearms storage regulations and making false statements.

He was released on conditions. If convicted of manufacturing firearms without authorization, the accused faces a minimum sentence of three years in jail.

In 2021, CBSA officers across Canada seized 1,122 firearms, more than double the number from 2020.