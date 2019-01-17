Dozen handguns stolen from RM of Springfield home

A home in the rural municipality of Springfield where multiple handguns were stored was hit by thieves early Monday morning.

Manitoba RCMP said the thieves made their way in through the garage around 3 a.m., then broke into a locked gun safe and stole the handguns.

Officers tried to track the thieves in the rural area just east of Winnipeg but were unsuccessful.

Around 10 a.m. the same day, 41 long guns were stolen from a home in Souris, Man., about 225 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Police don't believe at this time that the two thefts are related.

RCMP is investigating with the help of the forensic identification unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3847 or Souris RCMP at 483-2854, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.