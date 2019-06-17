Handgun seized after man flees from police

Winnipeg police seized a loaded handgun from a man they Tasered after a foot chase Sunday night.

Officers pulled over what they described as a suspicious vehicle in the area of Talbot Avenue and Brazier Street around 10 p.m.

After speaking to the people in the vehicle, the officers asked one of them to get out.

The man got out and ran away.

After a short foot chase, the officers used a Taser on the suspect.

The officers found a loaded 9-mm handgun and ammunition on him, police said Monday morning.

A 34-year-old man is in custody. Police have not announced what the man was charged with.

More from CBC Manitoba: