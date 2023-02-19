3D-printed handgun, drugs seized by Winnipeg police after attempted theft at West Kildonan business

A Winnipeg man is facing nearly 20 charges after he was arrested, attempting to steal from a West Kildonan business with a loaded 3D-printed handgun.

Winnipeg police were called to a business on McPhillips Street, between Leila and Beecher avenues, around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday after loss prevention officers had arrested two men, according to a Saturday news release.

One of the loss prevention officers saw one of the suspects stealing merchandise, and attempted to leave the store without paying. He was apprehended and taken into custody.

The second suspect was aggressive and a physical struggle between him and officers followed. The suspect also threatened the officers verbally and said he was in possession of a firearm.

He was arrested, and had the following items seized:

Loaded 9mm 3D-printed handgun.

Magazine with 9mm ammunition.

About 138g of down, with an estimated street value of $20,700.

About 76g of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $3,800.

About 180 5-mg tablets of oxycodone tables, with an estimated street value of $1,440.

About $3,700 in cash.

The 32-year-old is charged with 19 offences, including three counts of possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and three counts of carrying a concealed weapon or ammunition, as well as one count each of possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl or heroin, methamphetamine and oxycodone.

He was detained in custody.

The first suspect, a 30-year-old man from Winnipeg, is facing three charges, including identity fraud. He was released on an undertaking.

