Hammer-wielding man attacks 2 people outside Main Street business

Two people were attacked by a man wielding a hammer Wednesday afternoon but escaped uninjured, Winnipeg police say.

An employee of a business on Main Street, between Pritchard Avenue and Aberdeen Avenue, was sitting in her car in the parking lot just before 6 p.m. when a man began hitting the car with a hammer.

One of the woman's co-workers came out to try to help her, and the man with the hammer chased both the woman and her male co-worker back into the building, police said.

They locked themselves inside, but the man with the hammer started smashing the building's windows to try to get inside.

After failing to gain entry, the man fled and boarded a bus.

Police were called and officers arrested a man near Higgins Avenue and Main Street.

A 28-year-old is charged with assault with a weapon, mischief and breaching an undertaking.

Const. Dani McKinnon said police believe he was under the influence of methamphetamine and alcohol.

The violence speaks to the seriousness of the meth epidemic in Winnipeg, but things like this don't happen very often in the city, McKinnon said.

"We're not up here every week reading about these random occurrences, thankfully. Let's just hope that it carries forward that way," she said at a news conference.