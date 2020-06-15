Winnipeg man arrested in hammer attack on 15-year-old

A Winnipeg man is charged after a teenager was hit in the head with a hammer late last month.

The 15-year-old was found on a Selkirk Avenue sidewalk, between McGregor and Powers streets, late on the morning of May 30, police said.

A witness who found the teen on the sidewalk told CBC the 15-year-old still had the hammer lodged in his head when first responders arrived.

"This individual did sustain life-altering injuries. It's incredible this isn't a homicide," Const. Jay Murray said at a news conference on Monday.

"He's got a number of injuries that will be with him for the rest of his life and he'll likely require care."

The teenager is still in hospital and likely will be for the foreseeable future, Murray said.

Police believe the two didn't know each other. They were waiting to pick up food at a restaurant when the assault happened.

The 30-year-old man showed the teenager a firearm he had hidden in his backpack, Murray said. The victim got his food and walked away, and the man hit him with a hammer, he said.

Just a few days ago, police released a photo of a suspect and asked the public to help identify him.

A man was arrested in the area of Austin Street N. and Pritchard Avenue at around 1 p.m. Sunday. Police said he had a hatchet and knife on him.

He was charged with a number of offences, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

The motive for the crime is still unknown, Murray said.