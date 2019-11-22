Sympathy for the unlucky devils? Cup-starved Ticats fans aren't willing to empathize with Winnipeg, yet

Like most people in Hamilton who follow Canadian football, Brooks Cole has been a Tiger-Cats fan his entire life.

He grew up "like, 45 seconds" from Ivor Wynne Stadium — the home of the CFL's Tiger-Cats before it was torn down and replaced by Tim Hortons Field in 2014.

He's now 37 years old. But he's only seen his team win the Grey Cup twice during his lifetime, and the first time, in 1986, he was only four years old.

The next time Hamilton won the CFL championship was also the last time the team took the cup. That was in 1999 — literally a generation in the past.

Given Hamilton's long stretch of futility, you might think Cole would have sympathy for the long-suffering masochists who follow the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, a club that last won a Grey Cup in 1990.

But like most Tiger-Cats fans in the run-up to this Sunday's Grey Cup match against the Bombers, Cole is not too concerned about the emotional well-being of Winnipeg's football fans.

"I don't know if I feel bad for them. I mean, we're both in the same boat. Every season we try to win the same games," said Cole, who has travelled to Calgary to watch the Ticats and Bombers play in the 107th Grey Cup.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats fans Justin Way and Joe Petruszkiewicz do have sympathy for Bomber fans — up to a point. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

In Winnipeg, the Bombers' Grey Cup drought is just one facet of the mass neurosis that afflicts Winnipeg sports fans.

Over the past two decades, Winnipeggers have suffered through the loss of their NHL team in 1996, surfed a wave of euphoria when the Jets returned in 2011, and now face the stark realization the Jets' window to win a Stanley Cup may have both opened and closed during the playoffs in 2018.

To be a Winnipeg sports fan is to know misery and pain. It's a part of the civic mentality.

In Hamilton, the Ticats inability to win a Grey Cup has no bearing on anything other than football, Cole said.

"We don't have a winning culture, up until the last couple of years. It's slowly starting to come back. I think we were just used to getting beat up on," he said.

Asked about their level of sympathy for Bombers supporters, other Hamilton fans who travelled to Calgary for the Grey Cup expressed sentiments similar to Cole's.

"Absolutely not, no," said Stacey Marshall, a resident of Bright's Grove, Ont., which sits on the Lake Huron lakefront, northeast of Sarnia.

Marshall said Winnipeg fans ought to hope for the best against a Hamilton team that's favoured to win on Sunday.

"They should also be ready for the disappointment of losing," she said.

Not all Hamilton fans are immune to empathy for the Bomber faithful, many of whom were not alive when Winnipeg last won a Grey Cup.

"You got to feel sympathy for that," said Justin Way, a 35-year Hamiltonian attending his 13th Grey Cup. "You want to see everyone win. We're Canadian — spread the love."

That would not be the case for Way if the Toronto Argonauts, despised by football fans in Hamilton, served as the competition.

"Oh, yeah, that wouldn't happen," he laughs.