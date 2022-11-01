Cannabis candies found in children's Halloween treats, police say

Winnipeg police are warning parents to check their children's Halloween bags after receiving half a dozen reports of cannabis edibles in kids' treats on Monday.

The cannabis edibles were packaged to look like the popular Nerds candy. They were discovered in children's bags after trick-or-treating in the Tuxedo neighbourhood.

The packages say they contain 600 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the main psychoactive property of marijuana. Canada's maximum THC potency for edibles is 10 mg.

Jocelyn Cordeiro told CBC News that she was shocked when her nine-year-old daughter found one of the packages in her treats.

The edibles were found inside zipped sandwich bags along with full-size chocolate bars, police said. Const. Dani McKinnon said the reports came from a small area in south Tuxedo.

THC can be dangerous for children, but no children were harmed, McKinnon said.

Police aren't sure what charges could be laid in the case, but said drug testing will be done. They did not comment on possible motives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg police major crimes unit at 204-986-6219.

People should try not to handle the packaging if they discover these candies, police said. They should instead call police and then put the package somewhere safe until police come to get it.