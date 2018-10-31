Lions and monsters and … sushi? Halloween spirit strong at Winnipeg school

A mash of monsters and all sorts of other creatures and characters are already creeping around Winnipeg's schoolyards.

Students across the city — and even a few parents — donned costumes and headed to classes on Wednesday morning for a practice run before the big night of Halloween trick-or-treating.

Who you gonna call? The Kines/Kos family. Connie Kines, second from left, poses with her kids Marc, Julia and Eric Kos as the famous spectre chasers in front of Laidlaw School on Wednesday morning. (Jillian Taylor/CBC) The Laidlaw lion, a.k.a. principal Jacqui Kroeker, greets students as they arrive at school on Wednesday. (Warren Kay/CBC)

"It's super exciting for them. I don't know if they're more excited about the candy [in the evening] or the festivities [at school]," said Jacqui Kroeker, principal at Laidlaw School in the city's Tuxedo neighbourhood.

The kids at the kindergarten to Grade 8 school have been decorating pumpkins this week in preparation for Wednesday's Halloween fun, which will include a parade in the afternoon, said Kroeker, who dressed up and greeted students as the newly unveiled Laidlaw lion mascot.

The future's so bright for this school-age unicorn, it needs to wear shades. (Warren Kay/CBC) A student rolls in as sushi on Wednesday. (Warren Kay/CBC)

"I always dress up. I love Halloween," she said, adding a lot of parents are into the spirit, too, and will be at the school for the parade.

That's when the students will show off their entire costumes, including masks they aren't allowed to wear in class.

Kroeker said another rule for the day was no scary costumes, to prevent the youngest students from being spooked.

Mario gets ready for class at Laidlaw School. (Warren Kay/CBC)

The day will also include some lessons on being safe while out gathering candy in the evening, she said.

"We try to keep it so it's a learning environment but have some fun with it," said Kroeker.

RCMP Halloween safety tips

Children

Never trick-or-treat alone. Always walk with an adult or a group of friends.

Make sure you can be seen. Wear reflective, bright-coloured costumes, or fasten reflective tape to your costume or bag.

Avoid masks that restrict your vision.

Only visit well-lit houses.

Don't go into the house for your treats; always wait outside.

Don't eat any treats until an adult has inspected them.

Carry a flashlight so you can see where you are going.

Don't criss-cross the street or run out from between parked cars. Always go down one side of the street, cross at the corner, and then go down the other side.

Watch for cars pulling out of driveways and backing up.

Watch for open flames from Jack-o'-lanterns and displays.

Don't trample through gardens or bushes. Always use pathways and sidewalks.

Drivers

Halloween means there will be children on the streets. Drivers need to use extra caution. With the excitement of Halloween, children may forget simple pedestrian safety rules.

Drive slowly in residential areas where children are more likely to be trick-or-treating. Reduce your speed and stay alert.

Slow down and proceed with caution when entering and exiting driveways or backing up.

Homeowners