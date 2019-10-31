11-year-old River East boy pulls out all the stops for Halloween

An 11-year-old River East boy has a huge Halloween display planned for this year — and he hopes you'll join him.

Silas Siwak has been saving up money for years to spend on decorations, and even sometimes asks for them as Christmas gifts.

He's been building up the display for a few Halloweens, and said this year is going to be his biggest yet.

Silas hopes people appreciate his decorations — over the years, he's spent about $500 on them.

"First of all, I hope that they're scared of course, and that I can be there to see their reactions," he said.

"Some reactions are better than others. [Last year], some people swore or something. One of them ran out of the garage."

Silas has lots of decorations ready to go for Halloween night. (Cory Funk/CBC)

This year's display will have animatronic characters, fog machines and a jumping spider decoration, to name a few.

"I'm really excited because we've been doing step by step, getting bigger and bigger," Silas said.

"It really leads to this one day, so it's really special to me."

Last year, only about 10 groups of kids came, he said. This year, he's hoping for at least 30.

Silas's mom, Rachel Siwak, said she's totally on board with her son's spooky hobby.

"As a parent, I think it's wonderful that he's not just spending all his time in front of a screen," she said. "It's teaching, I think, a lot of useful skills that will take him far into the future."

She thinks it's a great outlet for Silas's creativity.

"I love that he's working to build stuff himself, figure out how to build stuff and then also working to earn the money to buy the stuff that he's buying," she said.

The Siwaks' house on Arbor Grove in Winnipeg will be all set up and ready for trick-or-treaters on Thursday night.