Pop culture and handmade costumes galore as students and adults show Halloween spirit

Hundreds of students at Maples Collegiate put on a Halloween fashion show Thursday, with many costumes ranging from the latest pop culture references to creative messaging about the environment.

"Everybody gets to show off their creative side and you get to show it off to your friends," said Elizabeth Mensah, a Grade 12 student. "I just had fun so that's all that matters."

Elizabeth Menash dressed up as a Clover from the film, Bring It On. She said Halloween is one of the only days she truly express her creativity. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

For the school's annual costume contest, Mensah dressed up as a Clover from the hit film Bring It On.

"I know once I'm in university, I'm not going to really have fun like this, so I want to spend these moments with my friends," she said.

A student dressed up as the Joker mimics the laugh of the iconic villain. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Some of the entrants dressed up from head to toe.

"Seeing people put a lot of effort into their costumes, even just homemade costumes are very good," said Taleijah Joseph, who dressed up as Family Feud host Steve Harvey.

The top costume award went to the student who came as a broken doll, wearing scary makeup and carrying a prop doll.

Despite the judges' decision, the crowd favourite may have been the student who dressed up as a plastic straw.

"I just thought about the issues with climate change and the environment and made the straw," said Angela Arevalo, who created the near six-foot-tall purple-and-white straw.

"Climate change is a big issue right now."

Staff also took part in the Maples Collegiate Halloween costume contest. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

The Halloween spirit wasn't limited to just students.

"We set an example for our kids so when we talk about school spirit and the culture of our school, we need to model that actively for the kids," said vice-principal Susan Kurbis, whose Wednesday Adams getup earned her the nod as best-dressed staff member.

A pair of female students dressed up Eleven and Max Mayfield from Stranger Things, while Taleijah Joseph dressed up as Family Feud host Steve Harvey. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Kurbis said allowing the kids to have healthy competition and encouraging them to dress up all day allows them to tap into a creative side of their brain, which isn't always the case.

"They're still kids at heart and in a world where kids grow up pretty fast, I think it's wonderful that we still have teenagers who want to dress up and have fun."