'Just pick something else': A personal stylist's tips for Halloween costumes that are creative, not offensive

With less than a week until Halloween, you may still be looking for that perfect costume — but that can come with a range of challenges.

Winnipeg personal stylist, costume designer and professional thrift shopper Monique Andrew — also known as Style Hunter Fox — says the holiday can be an opportunity to showcase creativity, but it often promotes over-consumption, and even racial or cultural insensitivity.

For All Hallows' Eve, she recommends steering clear of anything that changes your skin colour or appropriates cultural elements that are not your own.

"There are so many other things that you can do. Just pick something else — it's not that hard," Andrew told host Ismaila Alfa on CBC Radio's Up to Speed.

Cultural appropriation in costumes, and particularly changing skin colour, came up in the recent federal election campaign, when photos of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in blackface and brownface emerged.

However, if a child really identifies with a character who belongs to a different race or ethnic group, it can be acceptable for them to portray that character through their costume.

"They should just go for it and ignore the colour of their own skin and the colour of the character's skin, and go with the costume itself — the outfit, the hat, the accessories," Andrew said.

Monique Andrew and her family are pictured wearing Alice in Wonderland-inspired costumes. (Paul Misseghers)

For instance, she said her daughter's friend, who is Chinese-Canadian, really likes the character Hermione from the Harry Potter series. So she's going to dress in black robes and a red and yellow tie, and carry a wand.

Andrew said people celebrating Halloween should remember that culture isn't a costume.

"If it's just cultural outfits that you find are cool, just don't do it. Especially if you find the pre-packaged 'sexy' version of it, really, really, really don't do it. That's not paying homage, that's not respecting the beauty of the culture — that's just making fun of something and showing a lot of leg," she said.

"If you're paying homage to a culture because you really respect the beauty of it, then hang it up in your home. Respect it more like art than as a costume."

Green Halloween

To avoid creating waste, Andrew suggests picking a costume where you can use items that already exist in your closet and picking up the rest second-hand.

"I often start with what my hair looks like at the time. If my hair is kind of looking like a bob, maybe I'll do something '20s," she said, which means she can avoid buying a wig.

"If I'm feeling really inspired by a movie I just saw, maybe I would pick up on one of those characters and see what I can find in my closet, and decide from there what pieces I would need to expand and finish that costume," Andrew added.

This year, she isn't sure how she'll dress up.

"My basement really is a Tickle Trunk," Andrew said, in reference to the trunk of costumes on the children's TV show Mr. Dressup.

"I'll figure something out pretty quick."