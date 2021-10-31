The great sweet north

The Great White North has some great sweet treats.

When you reach into your kid's candy stash after they've gone to sleep tonight, or go to the store tomorrow to acquire boxes of fun-sized bars at a steep, steep discount, many of your selections are Canuck creations.

A high percentage of the eight, or 18, or 108 chocolate bars you'll consume under the cloak of darkness tonight and in the days ahead cannot be acquired in other countries, so in honour of Halloween, we'll take a look at some popular trick-or-treat handouts you may have not even known were Canadian.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.