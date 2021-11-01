Winnipeg kids return to the streets for 'irreplaceable' Halloween fun

A year-long countdown ended for kids across Winnipeg on Sunday, with many once again hitting the streets to fill up a bag of candy on Halloween night after rising COVID-19 cases and tightening pandemic rules all but cancelled last year's festivities.

Among them was seven-year-old Evie Morrison, who started asking for regular updates about how many days were left until the big event as soon as October rolled around.

"Evie didn't go trick-or-treating last year, so this is pretty exciting for her. We went driving around looking at different kinds of lighting set-ups and that was fun, but this is irreplaceable," mom Danielle Morrison said on the front lawn of her Wolseley home, where she put out a bowl of candy and a bottle of hand sanitizer for trick-or-treaters.

This year also marked a special one for the family, who moved out of their apartment and into a house for the first time — giving Danielle a chance to go all out decorating the front lawn with light-up pumpkins, inflatable characters and spooky lights.

"It's nice to feel something normal this year and get to celebrate and see the kids and their faces light up," she said, watching across the street as her daughter travelled door-to-door with her friends, hoping to snag an Aero chocolate bar.

"Being able to bring her out this year is just incomparable, as a parent."

Evie Morrison (right) poses with her friends (from left) Hayley Leonard, 6; Adalyn Leonard, 10; Teagin Arnason, 11; and Grace Robson, 11. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Across Portage Avenue, this year's Halloween was also a welcome change for Dawn Crassweller, who brought her family out to trick-or-treat in the area where she grew up.

Crassweller said it was tough to have to keep her kids home last year as COVID-19 cases started to spike in Manitoba, causing several experts and officials — including Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman — to urge people to skip trick-or-treating.

"So this year, we're really excited to take the kids out," she said alongside her partner, Darren Fontaine.

"My little ones here are enjoying it, so that makes it that much more special."

Dawn Crasweller wears a fuzzy onesie on Halloween night with partner Darren Fontaine and kids (from left) Ari-Anna Parisian, 11; Avary Fontaine, 4; and Ky-Mani Fontaine, 3. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Crassweller's daughter, four-year-old Avary Fontaine, couldn't believe how much candy she'd collected in her tote bag.

"It's getting heavy!" she said, gleefully looking down into her growing collection of treats.

'Magic in the air'

Residents Jennifer Cappy and Mark Rodger pulled out all the stops decorating their house this Halloween, where kids were greeted by a creepy, animatronic jester and a life-sized skeleton dressed in pirate's garb.

"Last year most of the kids couldn't get out, so we wanted to go a little bit extra," Rodger said through a red devil face mask.

Cappy said it's been fun seeing all the kids come by their spooky house.

"It's nice to see the neighbourhood out and about. We spent a lot of time in our houses [this year]," she said.

Jennifer Cappy and Mark Rodger pose with an animatronic jester that greeted trick-or-treaters on their front step on Halloween night. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Down the street, Monique Campbell said she was excited to have already seen more trick-or-treaters than she remembers having in 2020.

"I was here — and everything was decorated, as per usual, and I was in my costume — and nobody showed up," she said, wearing a face mask and a witch hat as she doled out treats.

"It was kind of sad."

Campbell said she felt bad for kids last year, who missed out on Halloween and everything that makes it so special.

"I like remembering when I was a kid and I used to go around trick-or-treating … and that feeling of walking around the neighbourhood and there's magic in the air," she said.