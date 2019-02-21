Union official tells employment minister she doesn't look fat in her pants during press conference exchange

A senior Canadian union official joked about the appearance of federal cabinet minister Patty Hajdu's buttocks during a Thursday announcement in Winnipeg about federal assistance for women who want to work in building trades.

Hajdu, Canada's minister of employment, workforce development and labour, was in Winnipeg Thursday morning to announce $3.1 million worth of funding for up to 750 apprentices in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia.

During the event, held at an inner-city Winnipeg union training centre, master of ceremonies Robert Blakely, the Canadian operating officer for Canada's Building Trade Unions, stood before an audience of union members and trainees and joked that the minister did not look fat in her pants.

During his introduction, Blakely said real friends tell you when you look fat in your pants, and referred to Hajdu as a trusted friend.

Watch the exchange between Blakely and Hajdu:

A senior Canadian union official joked about the appearance of federal cabinet minister Patty Hajdu's buttocks during a press conference on Thursday. 1:22

The minister then got up and said, "Well, do I look fat in these pants, or what?"

Blakely then took a step back toward the podium, peered down at Hajdu's posterior and said "I'm going to get in trouble for this, but no."

​Hajdu noted she asked the question about her pants and consented to the exchange.

Blakely nonetheless returned to the podium to apologize.

Patty and I know each other. We like other. We have the same kind of weird sense of humour. -- Robert Blakely, Canada's Building Trade Unions

"Patty and I know each other. We like each other. We have the same kind of weird sense of humour. I think we trust each other in what we do in business. So you do things sometimes somebody else will look at and say, 'Oh my god, what happened there?' " Blakely said.

"I did something that could be offensive to somebody else and if I offended anybody, I'm sorry."

Following his apology, Blakely ended the news conference by stating he got to hug three beautiful women at the news conference: Hajdu and other speakers at the event.

'A learning moment for everyone'

Following the event, the minister expressed no concern with Blakely's comments and drew attention to the funding for women interested in working in trades.

"Changing the culture of workplaces is an ongoing process. It will take actions like the one we announced today that will support women in the trades across country take their place," Hajdu said in a statement.

"The success of women in the workplace depends on all of us to work together and support each other to change long-standing norms."

Blakely then issued a statement of his own.

Employment, Workforce Development and Labour Minister Patty Hajdu expressed no concern with Blakely's comments after the Thursday morning event. She drew attention to the funding announced for women interested in working in trades. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

"We don't, and have never condoned any sort of harassment, and if someone is made to feel that way, we need to create a safe space to speak up, which is what happened today," he said.

"It's a learning moment for everyone. We need to focus on the importance of this investment in women in the trades, and will continue to work harder to do better."

During the news conference, CBC News asked Hajdu how she reconciled her role in cabinet with her friendship and support for former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, who resigned from cabinet over the SNC-Lavalin affair.

"I can have a personal friendship with people I may disagree with," Hajdu said.