Police make 2nd arrest in highway shooting death near Gimli, Man.

RCMP have arrested and charged a second man in the death of Hailey Dugay, 20, who was killed in a shooting near Fraserwood, Man., just west of Gimli, last November.

William Ryerson Comber, 20, from the RM of East St. Paul, was arrested on Aug. 8 and charged with second degree murder.

He is in custody and was scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Dugay died from her injuries after the vehicle she was seated in on Kuz Road, an isolated gravel road south of Provincial Road 231 just west of Gimli, was shot at around 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 17. She was the only person hit by gunfire.

At the time, police said "multiple" shots were fired toward vehicles Saturday night.

Police had previously arrested and charged Jesse Paluk, 23, with second degree murder, seven counts of attempted murder, and several weapons-related charges, including firing a gun at a motor vehicle with intent to wound.

Jesse Paluk is accused of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder stemming from a shooting Nov.. 17, 2018, near Fraserwood, Man. (Jesse Douglas Paluk/Facebook )

In November, a witness to the shooting said Paluk opened fire on the car Dugay and her boyfriend were in, not long after a fight at bar they were at that night.

More from CBC Manitoba: