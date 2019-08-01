Hail pounds parts of Manitoba as thunderstorms rumble through
Heat warnings in place and more thunderstorms likely on Thursday, Environment Canada says
Hail as large as baseballs pounded parts of southern Manitoba Wednesday night but no injuries or significant damage were reported.
A line of thunderstorms sparked northwest and southeast of Winnipeg in the evening with reports of hail starting around 6:30 p.m. and ending around 9:30 p.m., said Shannon Moodie, Environment Canada meteorologist.
"We had lots of reports of hail, anywhere from nickel- to baseball-sized hail," she said, with the town of Rathwell, south of Portage la Prairie, seeming to get the largest.
Fairly large hail also fell in Inwood, Newton, Somerset, Saint Ambroise, Manitou, Elie, La Rivière and Poplar Point.
Winnipeg managed to elude the storms even though the city appeared to be in their path at one point.
"It looked like they were on track to hit the city but [they] just started to peter out," Moodie said.
There is a risk again for thunderstorms and hail on Thursday.
"We're just really in an unsettled pattern right now and we're moving into a really hot and humid air mass," Moodie said. "Traditionally, when we get those air masses in place over us in the summer, we do see lots of thunderstorms."
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for parts of the province due to that air mass, which is moving into the southwestern corner and expected to remain through the weekend as it spreads across the southern part of the province.
Daytime highs are forecast to be around 32 C.
