Golf ball-sized hail reported in southern Manitoba

Environment Canada says golf ball-sized hail pelted an area southeast of Portage la Prairie on Wednesday night as part of a thunderstorm capable of producing high wind gusts and heavy rain.

The weather agency said shortly before 10 p.m. it was tracking three severe thunderstorms, one southeast of Portage la Prairie, another south of Manitou near the U.S. border, and a new one north of Winkler.

The thunderstorm that plopped nickel-sized hail in Elie was losing steam, and other severe thunderstorms were expected to travel southwest of Winnipeg, Environment Canada said.

The storms are producing wind gusts of 20 to 30 km/h and are travelling east to southeast.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect in Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Morden, Winkler, Altona, Killarney and Pilot Mound areas, while Winnipeg is under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada said there's a potential for heavy downpours to cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads.

