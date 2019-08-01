Golf ball-sized hail reported in southern Manitoba
3 severe thunderstorms capable of producing high winds
Environment Canada says golf ball-sized hail pelted an area southeast of Portage la Prairie on Wednesday night as part of a thunderstorm capable of producing high wind gusts and heavy rain.
The weather agency said shortly before 10 p.m. it was tracking three severe thunderstorms, one southeast of Portage la Prairie, another south of Manitou near the U.S. border, and a new one north of Winkler.
The thunderstorm that plopped nickel-sized hail in Elie was losing steam, and other severe thunderstorms were expected to travel southwest of Winnipeg, Environment Canada said.
The storms are producing wind gusts of 20 to 30 km/h and are travelling east to southeast.
Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect in Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Morden, Winkler, Altona, Killarney and Pilot Mound areas, while Winnipeg is under a severe thunderstorm watch.
Environment Canada said there's a potential for heavy downpours to cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads.
More from CBC Manitoba:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.