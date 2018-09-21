Thieves targeting Habitat for Humanity sites cost non-profit about $25K

A rash of break-ins and thefts at Habitat for Humanity construction sites has the organization asking members of the public to keep a watch out.

Since May, the non-profit home builders have had more than 20 break-ins at work sites throughout Winnipeg causing around $25,000 in losses and damage.

"We've had thefts in the past, but we've never had this many," said Michelle Pereira, vice president of marketing, communications and philanthropy for Habitat. In a typical year, Pereira estimates the charity will experience four or five break-ins.

On Friday, the organization will hold a news conference at 284 Cathedral Ave. in the St. John's neighbourhood, which has been hit multiple times, most recently on Monday when thieves stripped copper wiring in stole tools. At another site on Flora Avenue, thieves cut through a heavy-duty lock on their trailer and used a jack to pry open a locked toolbox.

The copper wiring was ripped out of this house under construction at 284 Cathedral Avenue. (Submitted by Habitat for Humanity)

Thieves will sometimes steal copper multiple times from the same location, wait until an electrician re-installs it and then return to steal it again, Pereira said. They then sell the copper, along with any other tools and material they can get their hands on.

Even windows aren't necessarily safe. At one site, thieves ripped out custom-built windows right after they were installed.

"You do have to kind of laugh a little bit, like 'what are you gonna do with this?' It's probably damaged by the time they get it out of there."

The cost and delays are having a serious impact on Habitat's operations, Pereira said.

"We are in high season right now, we are trying to keep on track with construction. The delays mean that it's that much longer before a family gets to move in.

"We only build as many houses as we can afford, but now we're out $25,000 that we hadn't planned on," she said.

A jack was used to pry open this secure tool box inside a trailer at a Habitat for Humanity site on Flora Avenue. (Submitted by Habitat for Humanity)

Some of the tools stolen recently were donated by Skills Canada after former U.S. president Jimmy Carter visited a site in Winnipeg last year.

"So that's the stuff they're taking, someone else's generosity, and now they're taking tools," Periera said.

The impacts go beyond simply the money lost.

"It's production, our volunteer experiences are affected, and then the amount of manpower we've had from our staff to file police reports, get things done, replace things, document things."

Winnipeg police officers have been supportive, and the charity has hired private security in the past, but the cost is too high, Pereira said.

"We feel that it's time to tell the community that this is happening to us in the hope that our neighbours will keep a lookout for unsuspecting lurkers around our build sites after we're gone and call 911," she said.

If anyone sees or hears anything suspicious at one of Habitat's work sites, Pereira says people should not intervene and instead call the police.