Gypsumville RCMP investigating after man dies in off-road vehicle crash

Mounties are investigating after a 24-year-old man died in a single off-road vehicle collision Wednesday morning.

Around 6:55 a.m., Gypsumville RCMP responded to the scene of the incident on Keewatin Road on Little Saskatchewan First Nation, which is about 250 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

RCMP said in a news release the initial investigation suggests the man was travelling north on the road late Tuesday evening, when he failed to navigate a turn and crashed. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

The Mounties continue to investigate.