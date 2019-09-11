Gypsumville RCMP investigating after man dies in off-road vehicle crash
Mounties are investigating after a 24-year-old man died in a single off-road vehicle collision Wednesday morning.
24-year-old pronounced dead on scene after failing to navigate turn: RCMP
Around 6:55 a.m., Gypsumville RCMP responded to the scene of the incident on Keewatin Road on Little Saskatchewan First Nation, which is about 250 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.
RCMP said in a news release the initial investigation suggests the man was travelling north on the road late Tuesday evening, when he failed to navigate a turn and crashed. The man was pronounced dead on scene.
The Mounties continue to investigate.