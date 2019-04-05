Semi driver involved in 2017 crash that killed young couple fined $3K, given 1-year driving suspension

The semi-truck driver charged in the 2017 deaths of a young couple on the Trans Canada Highway in Manitoba pleaded guilty in a Portage la Prairie courtroom Wednesday morning.

Gurjant Singh, 24, was initially charged with criminal negligence and dangerous driving causing death after the truck he was driving ran a red on the Trans Canada at Highway 16, just west of Portage la Prairie, in August 2017.

Carley Hunking, 19, and Dorian Roulette, 17, were killed instantly.

Singh pleaded guilty Wednesday to a lesser charge — the Highway Traffic Act offence of careless driving causing death — and was given a $3,000 fine and a one-year driving suspension.

Hunking's and Roulette's families were in court and read out victim impact statements detailing the grief and agony of knowing the victims would never raise a family of their own.

Singh addressed the court, but was overcome with emotion. His lawyer read out an apology on his behalf. Singh's statement said not a day has gone by that he does not relive the crash.

He came to Canada from India in 2013 as a student. Now on a work visa, he has been out on bail since 2017. He hasn't been able to work since the accident, because the conditions of his bail prevented him from driving.

Singh's lawyer said he'd only been driving truck for about a year when the crash occurred, on Aug. 27, 2017.

The court heard Singh had received a speeding ticket a month before the crash for going 110 km/h in a 90 zone.

At the time of the fatal crash, he was going 83 kilometres per hour in an 80 km/h zone, but failed to notice the flashing warning lights near the intersection indicating the traffic light was about to turn red.

Judge Donald Slough agreed with the Crown that there was nothing that indicated Singh was driving dangerously or intended to run the light.

His truck was loaded with heavy pipes at the time. Slough accepted Singh would not have been able to stop in time for the red light after failing to notice the warning lights.